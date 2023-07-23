Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.91 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and $15.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 237,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.