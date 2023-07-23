Crown (CCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Crown has set its Q2 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.20-$6.40 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Crown Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $123,506,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

