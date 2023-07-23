Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,011 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

