Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,256 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

