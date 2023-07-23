Csenge Advisory Group Has $228,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

