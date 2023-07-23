Csenge Advisory Group Invests $209,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

UNM stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

