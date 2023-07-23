Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

