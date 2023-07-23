CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $31.94. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 4,097,009 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

