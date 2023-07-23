Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Critical Survey

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Renalytix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $321.21 million 0.21 -$194.06 million ($1.95) -0.23 Renalytix $3.72 million 44.67 -$45.28 million ($0.66) -5.36

Profitability

Renalytix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health. Renalytix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cue Health and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -88.51% -46.48% -35.18% Renalytix -1,375.46% -255.70% -122.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cue Health and Renalytix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,309.09%. Renalytix has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Renalytix.

Summary

Cue Health beats Renalytix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. The company also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

