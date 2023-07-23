Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $258.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.