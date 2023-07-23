CVRx (CVRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 162.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVRx Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CVRX opened at $16.83 on Friday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.69.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
