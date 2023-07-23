CVRx (CVRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 162.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $16.83 on Friday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVRx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CVRx from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

