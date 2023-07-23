Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2,572.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDE stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.