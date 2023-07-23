Cwm LLC Buys 644 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

