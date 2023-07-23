Cwm LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.