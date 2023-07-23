Cwm LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 643,081 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

