Cwm LLC Sells 16,649 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

