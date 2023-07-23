Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

