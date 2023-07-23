D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

DHI opened at $127.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

