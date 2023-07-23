Danaher (DHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.