Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,868,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.07 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Darden Restaurants
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.