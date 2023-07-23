Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,868,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.07 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

