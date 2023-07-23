Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.58.

Shares of NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

