Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $310.46 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.06 and its 200-day moving average is $400.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

