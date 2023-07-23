Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $53.56 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

