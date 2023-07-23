Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,494 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 949.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ACGL opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.