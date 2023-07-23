Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.