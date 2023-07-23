Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,888 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $69.90.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

