Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 407 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

