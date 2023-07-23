Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2,630.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

