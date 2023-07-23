Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,839,000 after buying an additional 449,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.3 %
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.48%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.