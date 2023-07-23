Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,289,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $41,194,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

