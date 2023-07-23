Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.