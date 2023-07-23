Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of BIDU opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

