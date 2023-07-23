Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.