Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 73.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

Assurant Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $129.54 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

