Desjardins Reiterates C$75.00 Price Target for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$74.08.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$69.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.48.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.2439926 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

