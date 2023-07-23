Desjardins Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.01. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$11.39.

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.