Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $539,744,000,000. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 290,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.