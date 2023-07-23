Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

