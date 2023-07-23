Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

