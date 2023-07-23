Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

