Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$2.93. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 404,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$415.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

