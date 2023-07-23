Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $155.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.57 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

