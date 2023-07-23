Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.529767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

