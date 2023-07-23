Dover (DOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY23 guidance at $8.85-$9.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $152.12 on Friday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dover by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.