Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

