Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,055,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

