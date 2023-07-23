DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

