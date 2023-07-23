DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

DD opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

