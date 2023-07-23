East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

