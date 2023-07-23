Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79. Eaton has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.